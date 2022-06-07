Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and its diversity-driven IMPACT Council were title sponsors of this year’s second annual Homeownership Fair and Taste of AREAA, held May 22, the company has announced.

As title sponsors of the Asian Real Estate Association of America-Orange County Chapter’s Homeownership Fair, designed for first-time homebuyers, and Taste of AREAA culinary event, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and the IMPACT Council also assisted by providing volunteers for the free program held at the Pavilion Park Clubhouse and Terrace. Irvine office agents Peter Au, Julie Tran, Alice Schroeder and Chris Lee helped organize the event sponsorship, a release stated.

Attendees received a content-filled course in how to achieve homeownership, from financing to title and escrow closing, and all of the steps in between, the company said.

“These experts educated those who might not be aware of what is available to first-time homebuyers,” said Julie, an IMPACT Council member. “They took potential first-time buyers through the whole journey of homeownership, from start to finish.”

“We wanted to make consumers aware about programs that are available but might not necessarily be publicly advertised for first-time homebuyers, like grants and loans,” said Peter, AREAA OC chapter president. “With over 100 people attending last year’s Homeownership Fair and Taste of AREAA, we were overjoyed to see our assistance in promoting the event helped that number more than double this year. It shows there is a need in this region for this type of information, and we are pleased to help reach this diverse audience through our company’s and the Council’s sponsorship and participation.”

Following the speakers and discussion, attendees enjoyed a culinary tasting of Asian cuisines with stations of Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, Thai, and Filipino specialties.

“We are proud to have co-sponsored this invaluable event, along with our IMPACT Council, to help first-time buyers navigate the process,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, who spoke at the event about the company’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“It means a lot, as an agent, to be part of a company that cares about the communities it serves,” Julie said. “I think it says a great deal about our leadership and our company’s core values. I’m really proud to be part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, and I’m proud about what AREAA and the IMPACT Council are doing.”

For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.