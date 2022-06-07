Manhattan luxury firm Coldwell Banker Warburg has announced that agent Christopher Totaro is being promoted to sales director at the company’s Tribeca office. Totaro has been a top-producing agent at Coldwell Banker Warburg for three years, and as sales director, will lead the company’s charge below 34th Street, bringing a long history as both an entrepreneur and real estate professional to the fold, the company announced. He will leverage his personal and professional connections in Tribeca to further Coldwell Banker Warburg’s brand awareness, and help further solidify the firm’s place in the downtown Manhattan market, the company stated.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Christopher Totaro as our new sales director for Tribeca. Nothing gives me greater pleasure than the ability to recognize and promote talent from within our current Coldwell Banker Warburg team,” said Frederick Warburg Peters, president of Coldwell Banker Warburg. “Chris’s intelligence, even hand, and long experience in multiple segments in our industry make him an intuitive choice to lead this office, in which he has worked as an agent for a number of years. I am grateful to add such a skilled and committed new member to our executive team.”

Prior to his career in real estate, Totaro raced bicycles, managed restaurants, and worked for several years as a full-time artist. After moving to Manhattan in 2002, Totaro founded a company that evolved into a specialized gut-renovation firm. That company eventually led him to East Hampton, where his real estate career started to gain traction as he began buying and renovating investment properties. He moved back to Tribeca full-time in 2013 when he began working as a real estate agent focused on residential sales, most recently as an agent at Warburg Realty (now Coldwell Banker Warburg), a release stated. Totaro has also owned a co-op in the Tribeca neighborhood for two decades and has deep ties to the area as president of the PTA board at P.S. 150, a board member of the Taste of Tribeca and a coach for multiple youth sports teams.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be at the helm in Tribeca. I specifically joined the company about three years ago because of Frederick Warburg Peters, his reputation, the company’s ethos, and the fact that the brand is synonymous with integrity and luxury,” said Totaro. “I am honored to be joining the executive team, and I look forward to collaborating with our amazing agents to help them grow their business, and expand the Coldwell Banker Warburg footprint.”

For more information, visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/.