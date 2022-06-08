The National Association of REALTORS® has announced that it recently earned the Green Business Bureau’s platinum certification for sustainability, the highest level awarded, in its first year of application. Only one out of every five companies that apply meet the requirements to earn the GBB’s platinum certification, NAR said in a release Wednesday.

As a trusted authority in green business, GBB provides online solutions to help purpose-driven businesses of all sizes learn, prioritize, manage and certify green initiatives. Their customers use their sustainability framework and solutions to engage employees, manage their sustainability programs and become greener, NAR said. GBB’s certification process is entirely initiative based, so companies will receive points for each and every activity it completes. Initiatives are organized by the business area they impact, such as transportation or office materials, and further marked by the effort, cost and greening impact of the initiative.

NAR said that certification through membership with GBB highlights its commitment to sustainability leadership among members, associations and industry groups, underscoring one of President Leslie Rouda Smith’s 2022 strategic priorities and meeting goals laid out in NAR’s Sustainability and Resilience Plan to monitor and measure activity in this space.

Click here to see NAR’s GBB certification profile, including the rated categories and specific sustainability actions.

Learn more information about NAR’s overall sustainability efforts by visiting nar.realtor/sustainability.