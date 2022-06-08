NAR PULSE—Gain access to the latest, personalizable templates that will enhance your brand across social platforms. Download the app today and share with your agents!



RPR® and AARP Announce Data Refresh

AARP’s Livability Index™ scores have been refreshed and updated. The feature is available through RPR®, and it arms REALTORS® with valuable information to help their clients make better informed decisions.

Webinar to Help REALTORS® Strengthen Their Financial Readiness

Your agents will learn about inflation, interest rates and investment behavior when they register to attend an upcoming Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness webinar, Personal Finance: Lessons From the Pandemic and How They Could Help Strengthen Your Financial Future on June 15 at 1pm CT.