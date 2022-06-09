Guaranteed Rate Inc. has announced that 21 of its loan originators have been featured on The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ (NAHREP®) eighth annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report. The prestigious list recognizes the top-producing Latino mortgage professionals across the United States, a release stated. Of the 88 companies featured on the 2022 report, Guaranteed Rate, Inc. had the second most originators recognized, the company stated.

“The NAHREP Top 250 celebrates and acknowledges the leading Latino mortgage originators in the country. This elite group’s dedication and hard work is responsible for billions of dollars of real estate mortgages, putting people in homes during one of the most competitive markets in history,” 2022 NAHREP President Luis Padilla commented in a release.

The company says the recognition comes after a recent series of digital advancements and strategic hires made by Guaranteed Rate to expand its Language Access Program (LAP) and to better serve the Hispanic home-buying community. These moves started with the hiring of Camilo Escalante, executive director Diverse Segments, and Arlyn Kalinski, vice president of LEP Compliance, to lead the LAP. Their efforts have resulted in the launch of Guaranteed Rate’s National Bilingual Processing Team and the Spanish rate.com and Digital Mortgage Application*. The final phase of the LAP is scheduled to be completed later this year when the company will roll out Loan Disclosures in Spanish nationwide, becoming the first lender in the country to offer the full end-to-end mortgage origination in Spanish, the company said.

“Over the past two years, we set out to build the best platform for the Hispanic community in our industry. We invested in these important infrastructure projects so that the 40 million Spanish-speaking individuals in the U.S. really feel there is a lender making the necessary effort to support their needs and win their business,” said Escalante. “We’re proud to have so many of our employees on this list because it shows that the top Hispanic mortgage professionals are also noticing the steps we have taken, and they are choosing Guaranteed Rate as their platform to serve this important, growing community.”

To visit this year’s report, click here.

*At launch, rate.com in Spanish will feature 160 pages of the site translated. Also at launch, the Spanish Digital Mortgage will be available for properties in 45 states and all mortgage disclosures; notes and mortgages will only be available in English until later this year.