Father’s Day is here, and as people across the country celebrate all the fathers, grandfathers and father figures in their life, you have a chance to be part of the moment for your clients. But how you choose to do that is an important question to ask yourself. If you want to stand out as authentic, understanding and sympathetic, here are a couple ideas to grab the attention of those in your sphere:

Make it personal

Share a photo, quote or story about your own father or father figure to your network, through email or on social media. If you can seamlessly connect this anecdote to your business even better, but don’t try to force anything. Family is a great way to connect and sharing a little bit about yourself on this special day can help potential clients trust and relate to you.

Be helpful

Taking a page out of dad’s book, do something helpful and practical for your community for Father’s Day. Check local resources like libraries and community centers for volunteer opportunities or start your own. Alternatively, rather than send a generic “Happy Father’s Day” card, send your network something they can use—DIY home improvement project suggestions or Father’s Day gift ideas.

Shout outs

Any way you can spotlight individual dads is a great way to engage your community. Ask your followers to nominate a “super dad” in their life for a social media contest, possibly focusing on homeownership. Reach out to past clients who are fathers to see if they are willing to share their own stories as testimonials. You can also connect with local business or civic leaders to highlight dads doing great things in the community.

Though there is nothing wrong with a simple card or a heartfelt Facebook post, if you want to put in a little extra effort, you can really strike a chord with your sphere on Father’s Day. That authenticity is especially important on a day that for many is full of emotion. Using one of these ideas to put in that extra thought and effort can really make a big difference.