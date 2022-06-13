Vylla Home has announced the launch of its “Military to Real Estate Career Professional Program,” which provides Veterans who are transitioning from military service with support that is “integral to achieving a thriving career as an agent with Vylla Home,” according to a release.

“Carrington’s commitment to Veterans is ongoing and unwavering,” says Bruce Rose, CEO and founder of The Carrington Companies. “Vylla Home’s Military to Real Estate Career Professional program is another way we can honor the heroes who served our country with distinction to preserve the greater freedoms we have long held dear. The signature programs of the Carrington Charitable Foundation provide mobility, stability, purpose and prosperity for our Veteran community. This program supports purpose and prosperity for those transitioning out of military service.”

The Carrington Companies and the company nonprofit Carrington Charitable Foundation (CCF) have long been committed to supporting Veterans causes, the release stated. From building homes for catastrophically injured Vets and their families through the Carrington House Program, to ongoing support of such Veteran-focused nonprofits as the Veterans Airlift Command and the Travis Mills Foundation, Carrington also has created the Senior Management Associate (SMA) program to introduce graduates of The Honor Foundation’s program, which focuses on career training for former U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF) members, to work and life at Carrington and Vylla, they said.

Now in its initial stages, the company said it is working with The Honor Foundation to provide a career development curriculum designed to meet the needs of the more than 200,000 Veterans who leave military service each year. Most recently, Carrington and CCF the Gold Star Family Housing Initiative to retire the mortgages of struggling Gold Star families—the immediate family of a fallen service member who has died while serving during a time of conflict.

Vylla says in addition to financial assistance, the program provides foundational mentorship, guidance and resources elemental to starting a successful career as an agent. Vylla Home says the company will take time to learn each Veteran’s needs on a case-by-case basis to determine what the company can do to help align their individual goals to its overall organizational mission. Designed to fit each Veteran’s needs, three tiers are offered for candidates depending on their needs: be it a side gig, part-time or full-time career in real estate, they said.

“We are honored to offer such a program to our nation’s Veterans, enabling them to become successful real estate agents,” says Kat Cox, senior management associate for Carrington. “Not only with financial assistance, but, more importantly, with the mentorship, leadership and camaraderie similar to what they experienced while serving in uniform.”

“The best real estate agents are those who have a service mindset,” says Chad Ruggles, SVP for Vylla Home. “They’re not just there to help facilitate transactions. They’re providing a service that helps a person sell a house, buy another house and coordinate that service. A lot of Veterans who are service-minded become great agents, because the best agents aren’t thinking about themselves. They’re thinking about the client; and that mindset is a natural fit for us.”

More information about the Vylla’s Military to Real Estate Career Professional program is available at vyllahome.com/veterans. Veterans who are interested in the program can send an email to veteranprograms@vylla.com.