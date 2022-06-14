Century 21 Real Estate has announced that Ulises Vega, team leader with The Vega Team in Fontana, California, has affiliated with the franchise and re-opened this week as CENTURY 21 TheVegaTeam.

The Fontana-based brokerage brings a 23-member team that recorded just under $30 million in sales volume over the past year and over $120 million over the last seven years, and has served hundreds of buyers and sellers since forming its team in 2013, according to a press release. TheVegaTeam serves the Inland Empire and southern California. The company says Vega and his team have done more than $500 million in sales over the course of their collective nearly 18 years in the real estate business.

“This move will allow me, my family of agents and their clients and customers to collectively achieve our greatest real estate ambitions,” said Vega. “The CENTURY 21 brand’s client-centric approach and laser-like focus on quality service and industry ratings aligns perfectly with our culture and our continued desire to build memorable consumer experiences that help make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating.”

“Ulises and his team fit right in with the mindset of our relentless sales professionals who go above and beyond and give 121% to the people and the communities in which they live and work,” explained Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them grow their agent count and overall closed deals.”

