Mentorship is everything for Rockville, Maryland-based Jon Lahey, whose 58-member team, The Fine Living Group with cloud-based eXp Realty (thefinelivinggroup.com) has expanded beyond the greater Washington, D.C., area to serve a growing clientele from New York to California, with 2021 sales figures topping $100 million.

“Early in my career, the inspiration I absorbed from books like “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” and other wealth-building tomes taught me the value of mentorship,” said Indonesian-born Lahey, who came to the U.S. with his parents in 1990. “Learning from the strategies of successful people goes a long way to help you realize your own potential. Today, I measure my own success by how well I am able to mentor and motivate my team.”

A graduate of the University of Maryland in Baltimore with a degree in technology, Lahey expected to launch a career in government contracting. But the bustling 2004 real estate market seized his attention, and after starting as an investor, he began selling real estate part-time and quickly realized how much he loved the process.

“There is nothing as rewarding as helping people achieve their real estate goals,” Lahey said. “So, in the fall of 2009, I jumped in full-time—just in time to see the market fall apart in front of my eyes.”

But the housing crisis did not deter Lahey, who moved from a small boutique agency to a RE/MAX franchise, where he stayed for 11 years, built an energetic team, and earned just about every award the brand offers before deciding to launch his eXp enterprise.

Barbara Pronin: What inspired you to make the leap to eXp?

Jon Lahey: It was a two-fold decision. First, The Fine Living Group was developed to provide buyers and sellers with exceptional skill and technology, and I felt we were ready to expand our reach to assist clients nationwide and around the world. Second, the eXp model offers our agents additional incentive with the opportunity to earn equity in the brand’s stock programs.

BP: How do you manage to lead such a large and geographically scattered team?

JL: We currently have 33 locally based agents here in the Baltimore/D.C. area and a total of 58 within the eXp network nationwide—and we couldn’t do what we do without the awesome administrative team at our core: our director of operations, director of sales, and director of marketing and growth strategy.

BP: But how do you communicate and stay organized?

JL: As I learned from Zig Ziglar, who I think was a brilliant salesman and motivator, if you train your team well, they will grow and grow your business. We have a set schedule to ensure we are all on the same page—a department head meeting every Monday, and training and updates for the entire team via Zoom every Tuesday. We also have luncheons and quarterly ‘state of the union’ meetings that keep everyone informed and enthusiastic, where we do shout-outs to celebrate achievements. My focus as CEO is what it’s always been, and that is inspiring and mentoring.

BP: You can’t personally be everywhere with this large a team. How can you be certain that team members are properly trained?

JL: Every new agent gets the support of our more experienced team members. We use a six-step system comprised of a dedicated support team and mentored immersion in our exclusive technology platforms and marketing strategies—all the unique propositions we employ to ensure that every buyer and seller has a rewarding transaction experience.

BP: You were named an ICON agent with eXp in your first six months with the company, and a 2022 RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker for your positive contributions to the industry. How would you describe your personal philosophy?

JL: Recognition is nice, but you know I still personally sell two or three homes every month, because I love to work with customers and it helps keep me grounded. At the core, though, I believe it’s not the number of homes you sell, but how you can change lives in a positive way that really matters. That’s what makes you a success in life, and in the end, that is what counts. Watching others succeed in that way is what makes me proud of what I do.

BP: I see on your website that your team supports the Children’s Miracle Network.

JL: We see it as another way to change lives for the better, bringing comfort and healing to children who desperately need it. We donate a portion of the income for every sale. Our goal this year is to raise $200,000 to help these kids.

BP: Jon, what are your interests outside real estate?

JL: Spending time with my family. For me, being successful means having customers who love you so that you can spend time with those you love.

