Harry Norman, REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, has announced its recognition as one of the Georgia Legal Awards 2022 Diversity Initiative honorees by The Daily Report, awarded to a Georgia-based firm that has embraced diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

The company says that Ashoo Sharma, the vice president and general counsel at Harry Norman, REALTORS®, plays an integral role in the diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives of the company and is being recognized in the awards. As a woman of South-African descent, Sharma recognizes the extreme importance of diversity in the workplace, believing that, “alone we can do so little, together we can do so much,” and in that spirit, she has made it her primary goal to make Harry Norman, REALTORS® a model for diversity and equality in the workplace, the company said.

CEO Jenni Bonura commented, “At Harry Norman, we take pride in incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion into every aspect of our work, and are thankful for this recognition of our efforts, as it reflects what a great workplace and community Harry Norman has been for all of our employees.”

The list of diversity milestones achieved through the dedicated work of both Sharma and Bonura include the creation of a portal and roundtable discussion for associates to share diversity ideas, a special “Beyond Skin Color” training given to employees for inclusivity, establishing MLK day a company paid holiday for the first time, collaborating with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta for racial equity philanthropy, and much more, the company said.

From the first official company meeting of each year, the importance of diversity is ingrained into the employees and agents to impress upon them that “diversity is not something to check off short term, but a way to do business now and beyond,” says Bonura.

The Daily Report will host their 2022 Legal Awards to announce the winners on June 23 at Flourish.

For more information, visit HarryNorman.com.