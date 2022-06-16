Nick Alvini, broker/owner of Forever Home Realty, has announced his firm has affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate and will now do business as CENTURY 21 Forever Home Realty.

Alvini, who has served as broker/owner for just 11 weeks, cites CENTURY 21’s client-centric approach and focus on quality service and earning the best third-party ratings as further reason for the move. He plans to leverage the CENTURY 21 brand’s digital, tech, marketing, coaching, and learning products and services.

“The CENTURY 21 Productivity Platform alone will help my team better understand, find, connect with clients, and then provide the extraordinary experiences they deserve,” said Alvini. “The CENTURY 21 mindset to make the comprehensive process of buying and selling real estate a journey worth celebrating aligns perfectly with our culture and will serve as the foundation for how I will partner with my agents and, in turn, my agents with their clients.”

“I’m excited to know that out of all the possible choices to grow his company, Nick chose to affiliate with our brand,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “This is extraordinary news for us but more importantly, it’s even better for the real estate consumers he serves today and those markets I expect he will grow into in the future.”

