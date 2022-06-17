Real estate professionals understand the importance of support, but support comes in many forms. Often overlooked in the industry, mindfulness and self-care may seem like buzzwords with no real purpose in any agent’s professional life. But focusing on your own wellbeing can help you better serve your clients and your business.

What is mindfulness?

Mindfulness is a practice that allows you to focus on the present moment, reducing stress and decreasing burnout. These methods come in many forms, all centered around one thing: dedicating time to your wellbeing. They can be a powerful tool for agents looking for improved work-life balance—which, in turn, can support professional development.

Mindfulness matters

The “always-on” lifestyle of a real estate agent can make it difficult to disconnect from work. Being stressed takes a toll on your productivity, and in a high-pressure field like real estate, stress is a near guarantee for many.

Consider the oxygen mask analogy: You should put the mask on yourself first before assisting others. As an agent, it can feel necessary to put personal matters and relationships on the back burner and prioritize business needs. But the benefits to mindfulness are clear, with studies showing that mindfulness meditation can improve cognitive function in as little as two weeks. Implementing these practices into your business strategy is likely one of the simplest forms of professional development available.

The practice of mindfulness allows you to replenish your own emotional reserves so that you can handle transactions with empathy and understanding. If you’re focused on promoting mindfulness and self-care in your own life, you’ll be better equipped to help clients navigate the ups and downs of the market.

Reframing the client experience

Mindfulness may help you reframe the client experience, preparing clients for potential roadblocks ahead of time. Consider the following situations:

A buyer is worried about lack of inventory and increased competition. By walking your client through the situations they’re likely to encounter and discussing strategies before issues arise, your client will be better prepared when hiccups do occur, and better suited to approach issues with insight and clarity.

Delicately relaying information to sellers can feel like a personal critique rather than professional insight. Being upfront in an intentionally positive manner is beneficial for clients, and understanding that emotional responses from them are not an attack on your abilities as an agent, are two ways mindfulness supports the selling process.

If you’re searching for a new professional development resource, consider adding mindfulness or self-care practices to your list. In partnership with the right brokerage support and professional development opportunities, mindfulness practices can set you on the path toward the business you want and deserve.