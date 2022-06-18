WHAT: Rising valuations, especially in this highly competitive real estate landscape, are top of mind for those exploring M&As. Though there is a lot of confidence in this market, real estate professionals need to expand their skills and evolve to meet new challenges. In this webinar, moderated by RISMedia’s Founder & CEO John Featherston, will discuss the current state of brokerage valuations, M&A activity, and the outlook for the 2022 real estate market.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET

Moderator: John Featherston is the founder, president and CEO of RISMedia, now celebrating its 42nd year. Since 1980, RISMedia, the leader in real estate information, has been servicing more than 500,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers and related service professionals with news, trends and business development strategies.

George Slusser, Partner at WAV Group, is a highly accomplished executive, consultant and author. He began his career working in the M&A Advisory Division of Merrill Lynch. Over the next 20 years, Slusser assisted a small company called HFS grow exponentially through acquisitions, now known as AnywhereTM (formerlyRealogy). He also helped GMAC acquire Better Homes & Gardens and acquire additional firms. Slusser’s groundbreaking book, Acquiring Profit, is often credited with helping to create the foundation of the M&A industry in real estate.

Mark McLaughlin, president of McLaughlin Ventures, acquired Pacific Union from GMAC Home Services back in 2009. Twelve acquisitions later, Compass acquired PUI in 2018 at more than $14 billion in sales volume, 10,000 transactions, 2,200 real estate professionals and employees, and $14 million in EBITDA. By the end of Q3 in 2021, the business was on pace for $20 billion in sales volume and $20 million in EBITDA.

Larry Rideout, chairman and founder of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, has more than three decades of experience in building real estate companies throughout the country. Under his leadership, the company evolved from 55 associates and $250 million in sales volume into a 25-office firm with 450 associates and $4.2 billion in sales volume. Today, the company is the leading independently owned real estate company in the state of Massachusetts. Rideout has served as director of the Massachusetts Association of REALTORS®, director of the Greater Boston Association of REALTORS®, and is actively involved in numerous philanthropic causes.

Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate, has accomplished dozens of real estate and related services mergers and acquisitions and led companies to tremendous organic growth. Under his leadership the company grew from 64th to 22nd largest real estate brokerage in the nation. An expert in strategic planning and management and a graduate of the Gestalt Institute’s Organizational Systems Development program, he has operated full-service and transaction fee-based models, residential and commercial real estate brokerages, mortgage, insurance services, and title and settlement services.

