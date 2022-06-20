Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty has announced the acquisition of Real Living Gold Star Realty, located in Bergen County, New Jersey. This acquisition will increase BHHS Jordan Baris Realty’s share of the Bergen County market and bring more agents to their firm.

The firm, now called Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty, was founded in 1952 by Jordan Baris; it is now led by his son Ken Baris, a three-time honoree in RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers program.

Teri and Mike Gamble, vice presidents of Real Living Gold Star Realty (Teri is also branch manager), said in a statement, “We have run our firm since the 1990s in Oradell, New Jersey, with a focus on all of Bergen County, and for many years have known and admired the approach and success that Ken Baris has enjoyed. With his commitment to growth, not just in numbers of associates but to grow by empowering the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Jordan Baris Realty team to increase their incomes, we felt this was something Mike and I wanted for our team. In the last month, we have already seen improvements to our office, technology, tools, support and important leads.”

They added, “We are also particularly excited by the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand and the opportunity it brings with programs like The Luxury Collection, which is extraordinary marketing for luxury homes, the Commercial Division, national advertising, incredible global marketing content to sell our listings and support that is exceeding our expectations. Of particular value to our team is the stream of new quality leads that we are enjoying. This is a winning combination, and it is wonderful to be part of the most admired brand in the world.”

“When you have a company join your firm, it is a tremendous opportunity and great responsibility to be certain the cultures and mission/vision are aligned,” Baris commented. “Teri and Mike Gamble are highly ethical, competitive, client-first, authentic, compassionate and growth-focused. This aligns with the Mission and Values of our Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand.”

