CENTURY 21 Signature Realty has announced the affiliation of Barbara Muessig & Company, REALTORS®, along with a new office in Freeland, Michigan.

“The entire team here at Barbara Muessig and Company wish to thank the many clients and customers for their loyalty over the past 42 years and look forward to better serving the community during our exciting expansion,” said Barbara Muessig, broker/owner of the firm.

The Freeland, Michigan office will be CENTURY 21 Signature Realty’s 10th location in the Great Lakes Bay region. The office is the latest of the company’s efforts to invest in the communities where their family of affiliated sales agents lives and works.

“With many of our agents already living there, we decided the time is right to open an office in the growing community of Freeland and to build upon the legacy that Barbara has built over the past 42 years by making a difference in the lives of the residents, the community and the overall economy,” said Andrew Hauck, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Signature Realty. “Plus, Freeland is nestled between Midland and Saginaw where we have our two largest offices, and the location leverages perfectly with our desire to be the company of choice for Great Lakes Bay region real estate consumers.”

CENTURY 21 Signature Realty consists of more than 200 real estate professionals in 10 offices throughout Michigan’s Saginaw, Midland, Bay, and Genesee Counties, and is currently the number one CENTURY 21 franchise affiliate in the state, Hauck stated.

“Andrew and his leadership team are rockstars and positively reflect the quality of the companies we affiliate,” added Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “And while their growth is extraordinary, even more important is the companywide focus on the consumer experience and delivering personalized outcomes that is gaining in relevance with industry professionals and consumers here in the U.S. and around the world.”

