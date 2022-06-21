Real estate technology firm MooveGuru has hired 10 more employees to support its plans for expansion. This represents a 20% growth in staff size. Based in Roswell, Georgia, the firm has hired both in its home state and outside, recruiting from Colorado, Illinois, and Utah. This growth comes on the heels of last month’s announcement of franchise partnerships in 26 additional states.

MooveGuru provides support services throughout the homeownership life cycle via the portal YourHomeHub. Sponsored by local real estate brands, YourHomeHub is a consumer portal that allows homeowners to manage both the financial details and physical elements of their home. Users can monitor information about their home and local market conditions, store important documents, generate estimates for home repairs and find a local contractor for a wide range of home service categories.

“Our service is resonating with real estate brokerages, franchises, and mortgage brokers,” said Kathleen Kuhn, president of MooveGuru. “We help deliver concierge services that make moving less of a hassle then remain engaged with the agent and their client to access commonly used services like painting, lawn care, plumbing, and other household maintenance services. The impact is to support the relationship between real estate professionals and their clients between property transactions.”

To learn more, visit MooveGuru.com.