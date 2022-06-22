The National Association of REALTORS® has announced that it is now accepting applications for the “Pitch Battle” competition that will take place at the fourth annual Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit on September 28 and 29, in Los Angeles, California.

The iOi Summit allows investors and innovators to cultivate and champion the most impactful ideas that will disrupt the status quo and advance the industry, NAR says. NAR’s venture capital arm, Second Century Ventures, will present the Pitch Battle competition, offering a prestigious opportunity for real estate technology startups to showcase their innovations live on stage and through livestream to thousands of industry influencers.

“The iOi summit combines forces of technology, capital and innovation by bringing together companies, investors and our members to create unprecedented opportunities,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg. “And our marquee event – the Pitch Battle – is the ultimate startup throwdown. If you are looking for a way to make a name for your company in front of potential investors, product integration partners and hundreds of real estate professionals, I encourage you to apply to join us live on stage this September.”

Each entrant in the Pitch Battle will conduct a live, 4-minute pitch on their product or service, followed by a 4-minute rapid-fire question-and-answer session from a panel of judges. Contestants are tasked with making a compelling case about their new tech innovation or service that is intended to improve the real estate industry – including commercial, residential, or both.

The winner will be awarded $15,000, secure a booth at NAR’s annual conference in November (NAR NXT ) , have the opportunity to meet with Second Century Ventures’ executive team, have their company featured in upcoming RISMedia and REALTOR® Magazine articles, and will present the next Pitch Battle winner at iOi 2023.

“Winning the Pitch Battle can catalyze game-changing growth,” Goldberg said. “The winner will be seen and recognized by countless VCs, CTOs, CIOs, tech innovators and brokers. It’s a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go from unknown to ubiquitous in the blink of an eye.”

All entrants will also secure prominent placement in the iOi Pitchbook, an investor-facing document that will be shared with investors in the weeks leading up to the iOi Summit. Newly created in 2022, the iOi Pitchbook will provide additional exposure and potential networking opportunities for Pitch Battle companies.

Applications for the Pitch Battle, presented by Second Century Ventures, will be accepted through Friday, July 29, 2022. To learn more or apply, visit https://ioisummit.realtor/pitch-battle/.