Updater has announced an expansion of its partnership with SkySlope, an real estate transaction management company. SkySlope serves over 450,000 real estate professionals and now offers Updater as part of its transaction management software to further enhance client relationships before, during, and after each real estate transaction, the company stated.

The company notes new features will be released this month including:

SkySlope broker and agent customers will automatically receive access to the Updater Pro platform at no cost.

Homebuyers and sellers in the SkySlope system will receive unlimited access to Updater, helping them move into and manage their new homes.

Property information and specific transaction details will sync automatically between SkySlope and Updater, providing each buyer and seller with a personalized and tailored move plan.

Broker and agent branding will be featured within the Updater experience before, during, and after the transaction and across communication channels—in-app, web, and email.

“With more real estate transactions completed in a digital environment, it’s critical to remember that the transaction shouldn’t end at the closing table—the move is often the most stressful part,” said David Greenberg, founder and CEO of Updater. “We’re thrilled to deepen our relationship with SkySlope and jointly deliver on the promise of a frictionless and modern moving experience for all homeowners.”

“We build solutions to empower REALTORS® and are invested in their ongoing success,” said Buck Avey, vice president of Product at SkySlope. “Our collaboration with Updater is just one of the many ways we place the agent at the center of providing best-in-class experiences for their clients.”

The company says SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions each year. The homebuyers and sellers associated with Skyslope-managed transactions will receive integrated access to Updater’s technology, helping them seamlessly organize and complete tasks including:

Set up internet and television services

Compare and book both full-service and on-demand moving services

Set up utility services, including electricity, gas, and water

Set up smart home technology

Forward mail

Update addresses

“Updater is integrated with our transaction management system (SkySlope), so that there’s no work needed by our sales executives,” said Brenda Tushaus, CEO at RE/MAX Results. “Other than getting set up and adding branding, it just runs automatically—that’s a huge time saver.”

SkySlope customers will automatically receive access to Updater by June 30, 2022, the company stated. To learn more please click here. Learn more about Updater Pro here.