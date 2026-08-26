Above, from left, Becky Beyer and Stephanie Bowling

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors announced that two members of its marketing leadership team have been recognized by Franchise Assembly: Becky Beyer, vice president of Marketing, was named a 2026 Franchise Marketing Trailblazer and Stephanie Bowling, senior director of Marketing, was recognized as a 2026 Franchise Marketing One To Watch.

The annual awards recognize franchise marketing professionals who have made a meaningful impact on their brands, franchise owners and the broader franchise industry. Beyer and Bowling were selected based on nominations highlighting their leadership in helping Pillar To Post franchise business owners translate marketing strategies into meaningful business growth.

“Becky and Stephanie represent exactly what great franchise leadership looks like,” said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “They understand that marketing isn’t simply about creating awareness for our brand. It’s about giving our franchise owners the confidence, resources and support to build businesses in their communities. Their recognition is well deserved, and I’m proud of the impact they continue to make across our system.”

With more than 20 years of home services franchise marketing experience, Beyer has helped shape Pillar To Post’s approach to marketing by combining national brand initiatives with local relationship-building and sales strategies. Her work has included developing coaching and training, converting marketing activity into referral partnerships and adapting to changing consumer and industry behaviors.

“Marketing only works when it ultimately helps our franchise owners build relationships and grow their businesses,” said Beyer. “Our goal is to give our owners the tools, technology and support they need, but also to help them understand how to take those tools into their communities and turn them into real connections. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished alongside our franchise owners, and it’s an honor to have that work recognized by Franchise Assembly.”

Bowling brings more than 25 years of experience spanning franchise marketing, operations and training. During her seven years with Pillar To Post, she has helped franchise business owners navigate major shifts in the real estate and home inspection industries. During the pandemic, Bowling helped develop new ways for owners to maintain relationships with real estate professionals through virtual meetings, personalized video communications and other technology-driven outreach. She has since helped evolve marketing programs around pre-listing inspections, digital reporting and other tools designed to make it easier for franchise owners to serve their clients and referral partners.

“I’ve always believed the best marketing starts with understanding what our franchise owners need to be successful, and then giving them the confidence and tools to make it happen,” said Bowling. “What makes this recognition especially meaningful is being able to share it with the incredible team around me and the franchise owners we get to support every day. I’m passionate about developing our team, watching people grow and finding new ways to help our owners succeed.”

Together, Beyer and Bowling have helped strengthen the connection between Pillar To Post’s national marketing strategy and the local, relationship-driven work performed by its franchise business owners.

For more information about Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.pillartopost.com.