Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® has announced that Rebecca Mountain has joined its Solutions Group program of preferred business resources for its global network of 500 real estate firms. Mountain is a coach, speaker and author who teaches how to live and work to develop wealth, happiness and fulfillment.

After escaping a cult in 2008, Mountain rebuilt her life and career from the ground up, eventually building a $1M marketing agency, as noted in a release. She noted that experience shaped her interest in how people overcome limiting beliefs, restore confidence and take consistent action toward meaningful goals.

In 2018, Mountain stated she recognized that marketing challenges were often symptoms of broader performance issues within the brokerages and businesses she served. She began exploring why success can seem within reach yet remain difficult to achieve, developing a methodology designed to close the gap between what brokers, real estate professionals and team leaders know they should do.

To broaden the impact of her solution, she noted that she developed two complementary offerings. The first, 100 Days to Peak Performance, is a monthly program designed to help participants turn knowledge into consistent action, measurable results and sustainable growth. The second is a certification program that equips brokers, leaders and educators to deliver the 100 Days program or become Certified Coaches, with advanced training focused on high performance, mindset and effective action.

“My methodology is rooted in science and psychology,” said Mountain. “It’s not a real estate course. It’s about taking what you do, dialing it up and multiplying the impact, without creating more work. Graduates of my programs have seen their results double, even quadruple, and remain at those high levels.”

“Rebecca’s story speaks volumes about the possibilities that can come from focused, intentional growth,” said Jim Psyhogios, LeadingRE’s vice president of strategic engagement. “She has long been a valuable resource to our network, and we’re thrilled to formalize our relationship and make her proven programs available to more of our members.”

Learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® at LeadingRE.com.