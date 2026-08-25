Editor’s Note: Social Skills is a bi-monthly feature in RISMedia’s Daily News focused on social media and digital marketing tips, trends and solutions for agents and brokers.

As an agent, you’re going to be presenting yourself as an expert in many facets of the business, but one of the strongest ways to attract clients has always been to designate yourself as a hyperlocal expert.

You already build a lot of relationships within your local community when working as an agent, so taking the hyperlocal expert angle in your branding asserts your position to draw in business from inside and outside of the community. And one of the best places to pursue hyperlocal branding is Instagram.

Instagram’s algorithm can sometimes feel like a bit of a mystery, but one thing we do know is the app does rely a lot on geographic data. This makes it a great platform to home in on a hyperlocal image in your branding.

Here’s how to start building a hyperlocal brand on your Instagram account:

The profile

First and foremost, before you even begin branding your content hyperlocally, your profile needs to be optimized for when people are searching for local agents.

Right off the bat, your username and profile name should have your city or neighborhood in it. Think along the lines of @joeshmocinncinatirealtor for a username, and Joe Shmo Cincinnati Realtor as your name on your profile. Now you’ll be easily searchable among local homebuyers or sellers looking for agents on Instagram.

Next up is your bio on your profile. Think of this as a really short, condensed version of your value proposition. You’re going to want to give a succinct breakdown of who you serve (any specialties you may have) and what value you’re providing (designations, connections) in under 150 characters.

The content

You’re going to want to start with some specific posts in order to pin those to the top of your profile.

For starters, you need to introduce yourself. Make a personal introduction, whether a carousel or a reel, to give a bit of a longer rundown of who you are and what motivates you in working/serving your community.

The second post to pin is a guide to your local area—your city or neighborhood. This is where you start showing off your knowledge and expertise. You can give a guide to the market in your area and a quick guide for buying/selling in that market. This post can also be occasionally updated and replaced as you see fit (with market updates and changes, or just to refresh the look).

After these are up, you can start diving into the rest of your content building.

There’s a lot of content types you have the ability to bounce between and share for engagement and for showcasing your expertise.

One theme you can focus on is tours across your local area’s neighborhoods, reviewing them for potential buyers. You highlight local businesses, walkable areas, parks, community centers, etc. This showcases your position as a pillar in the community and creates trust with potential clients.

Another theme to pursue is hyperlocal market updates. While knowing housing stats on a national level is already a must for real estate, 2026 has seen a lot of regional and local divergences in housing markets. Sharing regular updates on your local market(s) will help to educate potential clients and showcase your expertise even further.

Weaving in more typical content like behind-the-scenes features, buying/selling or homeowning tips, client testimonials and so on with these more local features will create a well-rounded brand.

Once you have a good breadth of content, another thing you can add to round out your profile is story highlights. You can organize your content by themes/topics—the tours, the market breakdowns, the client content, etc.