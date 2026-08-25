On September 9, RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers will kick off its 10th annual recognition program, spotlighting the dynamic, resilient and forward-thinking professionals shaping the residential real estate industry. From innovative agents and high-producing teams to visionary executives and community champions, RISMedia’s Newsmakers honors individuals for their headline-making achievements in a given year.

To streamline the nomination process and better reflect the achievements of its 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers, RISMedia has updated and more clearly defined the nominee categories. Whether recognizing a local top-producer, an AI-driven proptech developer, a creative branding genius of a veteran executive, these new categories provide a clear home for every type of success story:

The Producers

Honoring individual agents who have reached extraordinary heights in production, client service and local market dominance through sheer grit and business acumen.

The Collaborators

Honoring high-performance agent teams who leverage unique systems, collaborative cultures and innovative strategies to better serve consumers and achieve new levels of business success.

The Pioneers

Honoring the forward-thinkers who are building, deploying and moving the industry forward with cutting-edge technology advancements and AI innovations.

The Storytellers

Honoring the creative minds redefining how the real estate industry and its professionals are packaged and perceived, from marketing pros to social media influencers to branding geniuses.

The Crusaders

Honoring the champions of a better way, those dedicated to serving their local communities, supporting charitable causes and making a difference that transcends business.

The Legends

Honoring the larger-than-life role models and veteran executives who have spent decades dedicating their lives to the betterment of their companies, their peers and the housing market at large.

The Newsmakers Hall of Fame

In addition to the six core categories, an elite group of industry icons will be inducted into RISMedia’s prestigious Newsmakers Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame inductees represent individuals whose lifetime contributions to the real estate industry and the cause of homeownership have gone above and beyond. Inductees will be honored in person during RISMedia’s Annual Awards Gala, held during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange each fall.

Click here to view the 2027 Newsmakers categories

How candidates are evaluated

The RISMedia editorial team selects the final 2027 Newsmakers based on headline-making accomplishments and achievements made during the 2026 calendar year. While long-term career achievements are always admired, 2027 honors focus on specific milestones, innovations, growth and service delivered within the 2026 calendar year.

Additionally, all 2027 Newsmakers must be active, annual RISMedia Premier members. To learn more about the new requirements, click here.

Our 10th Annual Real Estate Newsmakers will be announced on RISMedia.com in early 2027 and featured in Real Estate magazine. Check out RISMedia’s 2026 Real Estate Newsmakers showcase here!

To learn more about RISMedia’s 2027 Real Estate Newsmakers, please visit our FAQs or email editorial@rismedia.com.

Nominations open September 9, 2026!