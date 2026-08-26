HomeServices of America has announced that Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, its wholly owned mortgage company, is adding mortgage servicing to the HomeServices portfolio of services. The company aims to extend the company’s relationship with consumers from the beginning of their home search through the life of their mortgage.

According to the company, the additional service marks the next evolution of OnePoint, The Complete Real Estate Experience – HomeServices’ approach to connecting the people, services, technology and data involved in buying and owning a home. The platform is designed to enable HomeServices professionals and consumers to access home search, residential brokerage, mortgage origination, title and escrow, property and casualty insurance, and mortgage servicing within one connected network.

“Buying a home may be one transaction, but homeownership is a journey that lasts for years,” said Chris Kelly, president and CEO of HomeServices of America in a release. “For too long, our industry has accepted a model where consumers are handed from one company to another throughout the transaction and, after closing, their mortgage may be handed off yet again to a company they have never heard of. We believe there is a better way. Just as importantly, we can help protect the relationships between our real estate professionals and the clients they worked so hard to earn. Our goal is not to replace that relationship, it is to strengthen it.”

According to the release, Prosperity Home Mortgage is a full-service retail mortgage lender focused primarily on purchase transactions, originating nearly $9 billion in loans annually across approximately 21,000 transactions.

“Prosperity has always believed that closing a mortgage should be the beginning of a relationship, not the end of one,” said Justin Messer, president and CEO of Prosperity Home Mortgage, in the release. “Adding this service gives us the ability to remain connected to the families we help finance, and deliver a more consistent experience throughout their homeownership journey. Whether it’s their needs changing, should they have a question about their mortgage, are considering refinancing, or are ready for their next home, they remain connected to an organization and a network of professionals they already know and trust.”

By adding mortgage servicing, HomeServices hopes to extend its ecosystem beyond the transaction and into a long-term relationship.

“Rather than introducing another handoff at closing,” said Messer, “servicing provides an opportunity for Prosperity Home Mortgage and the broader HomeServices family to maintain continuity with the homeowner throughout the life of the mortgage. Our clients will be dealing with a trusted team that they know, and knows them.”

According to HomeServices’ research, nearly 75% of recent buyers said they would prefer a people-led home-buying experience over one primarily driven by technology, with the largest group preferring an experience led by people and supported by integrated technology.

“That principle is central to one point,” said Kelly. “The objective is not to compress one of life’s most important financial decisions into an app. It is to use technology and connected data to remove friction between the professionals that consumers already rely upon, allowing the real estate agent, mortgage consultant, title and escrow professionals, insurance professionals and servicing team to operate as a more coordinated ecosystem.”

For more information, visit www.homeservices.com.