Lofty has announced Lofty Front—a new acquisition and conversion engine designed to establish agents as local market experts.

The concierge-built IDX website—engineered to rank on Google and AI search—is offered as a stand-alone product (compatible with any tech stack) or connected directly to Lofty AOS. Lofty said that Lofty Front will help transform an agent’s website from a simple digital brochure to an effective online tool for business growth.

Lofty Front includes everything an agent needs to be found locally and win clients, from custom brand design and live IDX listings synched 24/7, to auto-published blog and social posts, as noted in a release. Delivered in less than one month, Lofty stated it helps to define, build and launch the website in just three easy steps:

Define your market: Lofty conducts a brand and market discovery session, learning more about the neighborhoods an agent sells, key buyer and seller personas and competitive positioning—the details of what makes an agent a local expert.

Build hyperlocal: The team then builds a custom-branded website with a dedicated ranking page for every neighborhood—engineered for both Google and AI search—from day one.

Launch and grow: Lofty will connect the IDX with any of 500+ MLS boards across North America; lead capture, follow-up, and social automation then go live with continuous optimization, ensuring no inquiries slip through the cracks and empowering agents to stay focused on the essential human aspects of the real estate process.

Lofty noted that Hyperlocal SEO and AI search visibility puts an agent in front of buyers and sellers the moment they look for specific neighborhoods and with Lofty’s SEO team monitoring citations across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google’s AI Overview, Lofty Front continuously tunes content to stay in the answer set, ensuring true Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).

According to customer Jomar Gonzalez of La Rosa Realty: “Lofty Front has helped me strengthen my online visibility, improve my website’s search rankings, and connect with more buyers and sellers across Central Florida.”

“The fight for market share in real estate is more competitive than ever and consumer expectations for agents have evolved. To capture more business, agents must establish themselves as a trusted local resource and be visible wherever today’s buyers and sellers are searching,” said Henry Li, Chief Technology Officer at Lofty. “Lofty Front empowers agents to turn their website into a powerful acquisition and conversion engine, built to increase visibility across Google and AI search. By dominating in their own backyard, agents can attract more of the right prospects and build a stronger foundation for long-term growth.”

For more information, visit https://loftyfront.com/.