ERA® Real Estate has announced the affiliation of ERA Petkus Weiss. This Vandalia, Ohio based firm serves the Dayton Metro and Greater Miami Valley areas. A full-service company, affiliated agents assist clients with residential sales, investments, mortgage and title services.

Founded in 1952, ERA Petkus Weiss is a fourth-generation, family-owned firm founded by Michael J. Petkus Sr. The firm is currently led by Michael J. Petkus Jr. and his wife Molly; the husband-and-wife-team had founded their own firm in 1971 then merged it with ERA Petkus Weiss in 1988. Brandon Weiss, Molly and Michael’s grandson, joined the firm in 2019 and currently serves as REALTOR® and sales manager.

“Molly and Michael Petkus clearly understand the business imperative of continued innovation, as evidenced by their ability to secure the success of their business for more than 50 years,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “Their decision to affiliate with ERA Real Estate reflects their desire to take their business to the next level. We look forward to partnering with them to help secure a continuing family legacy and enhance business opportunities for their affiliated agents. We are thrilled to welcome them to Team ERA and help them further the brand’s expansion in Ohio.”

“The Petkus family legacy is very important to us,” says Molly Petkus. “Our affiliation with ERA Real Estate will help us continue to grow the company and make an impact in our community for years to come. The next generation of agents will thrive with the tools, technology and training available to them through the ERA brand. And, as an ERA affiliate, our professional network just became a whole lot bigger thanks to our access to the extended ERA family across the country and around the world.”

“Being a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated real estate business, we will continue to provide the same standard of excellence in service to all our clients for generations to come, with the backing of the powerful, supportive and collaborative ERA brand,” adds Michael Petkus Jr. “Over the years, our family has helped countless families realize their dreams of homeownership. Now, as an ERA affiliated company, we will be able to provide more to our clients and gain a competitive advantage in our market.”

