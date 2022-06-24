Jeff Burgess, owner of CENTURY 21 Lighthouse Realty, has announced a new partnership with Jason Barber, owner of First Coast Realty Group, LLC. The two Florida-based firms will form a local Jacksonville office to act as a one-stop shop for local homebuyers, sellers and property investors. Burgess, Barber, and their now combined team of 180 sales professionals will leverage the CENTURY 21 brand’s productivity platform, marketing, and agent coaching to build relationships with the residents of Florida’s Atlantic coast.

“This partnership with Jeff and his team is in the best interests of my family of agents and their clients,” said Barber. “No other company we spoke to could match what the CENTURY 21 brand offers, and their mission to deliver extraordinary experiences ladders up to our own commitment to quality service and ensures that the people and families who have come to trust and rely on us will get to the best real estate outcomes possible.”

“Jason’s mindset for supporting his agents and going above and beyond sets the positive tone for our combined workplace and ultimately will create a stronger team of sales professionals who do the same for the people and the communities in which they live and work,” said Burgess. “That is powerful, especially when you factor in that real estate drives economies and people’s abilities to generate wealth and equity.”

“This is terrific news for us because both Jeff and Jason are known in the markets they serve for giving 121%,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their energy and enthusiasm for delivering quality and experiences people covet is unparalleled. My team looks forward to doing everything that we can to help them grow their business and the impact they have in their communities.”

