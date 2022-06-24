Are you planning on selling your home? Do you have an abundance of furniture that is cluttering your property?

Ask any real estate professional and they are likely to tell you that a cluttered property is more challenging to sell.

When your property starts to look like a hoarder’s home, it is challenging for a buyer to picture themselves living in the home.

The perfect solution when you no longer have a need for furniture is to donate it to charity.

When you donate furniture, it will not only make your home feel more spacious but help someone in need.

Whether you’re considering donating your furniture to a local charity or an international one, these tips will help you make the best decision for your furniture and your charity.

Decide whether to transport your furniture or have it picked up

One of the first steps when donating furniture is deciding to bring it to a donation center or have the charitable organization pick it up at your home.

Since Covid-19 started there are fewer charities that will come to your home anymore. It will be worthwhile making a few phone calls before making a decision. You can start with an online search with free furniture pickup.

You should get a pretty good handle on who will come to your home.

If you decide to bring the furniture to a donation center, you’ll need to find out some of the organizations nearby.

One of the best ways of doing so is with a Google search for donate furniture near me or furniture donations near me. You should get some helpful results. Some of the more well-known charitable organizations include the following:

Goodwill

Salvation Army

Donation Town

Furniture Banks

Habitat For Humanity

AMVETS

Each of these companies has a stellar reputation for taking all sorts of donations, including furniture.

Prepare your furniture for donation

Just like making your home look its best, it makes sense to do the same with your furniture. The charitable organization you choose to work with will want the items to be in good condition.

If your items do not meet the organization’s standards for cleanliness, they may be refused or returned. A simple cleaning is generally all you need to have your donations accepted.

Consider how the items will be transported or picked up.

Some donation centers have rules that must be followed regarding how your donations are bundled such as having moving boxes or plastic bags for parts.

It is advisable to check with the organization before making any decisions. When driving the items to a donation company ensure that you protect the items with blankets and straps so nothing gets damaged.

It might make sense to rent a truck from Home Depot for an hour, so you have the items you need for a smooth move.

Figure out the value for tax purposes

Did you know that donating furniture to a charity is usually tax deductible? Well, it is!

For tax purposes, donations to organizations classified as 501(c)(3)s are deductible, but donations to other organizations can be as well.

If you’re not sure whether an organization’s donations are tax-deductible, you can check their website. If you can’t find your answer online, or if you need more information, you can call the organization.

To report your itemized deductions, you need to keep track of your donation receipts. This includes any cash donations you made.

Usually, the charity will ask if you want a receipt but if they don’t make sure you request one.

The receipts will be your proof for the IRS that the donations you claim are genuine. Lastly, make sure you have a decent understanding of how much the items are worth. It’s essential not to exaggerate when filling out your tax return.

Final thoughts

Donating furniture when selling a house is a great alternative to just called a junk removal company. You will be putting the smile on the face of a less fortunate family.

Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 35 years. Bill is the owner and founder of Maximum Real Estate Exposure. For the past decade, he has been one of the top RE/MAX REALTORS® in New England.