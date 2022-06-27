eXp World Holdings has announced the pending acquisition of Zoocasa Realty Inc. and its key property, Zoocasa.com, to bolster eXp Realty’s online lead generation, home search and listings portal opportunities for its agents and brokers. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close in July 2022, according to a release.

Zoocasa is an award-winning consumer real estate search portal and brokerage based in Toronto, Canada. Zoocasa offers an all-in-one intelligent, scalable listings platform that provides a seamless home search experience, deep market insights and a connection to local real estate experts, the company stated.

“Online home search and lead generation portals are critical tools in residential real estate – both for customers looking to buy and sell homes, and our agents building their businesses,” said Glenn Sanford, founder, chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “We’re excited about bringing Zoocasa into the eXp World Holdings family of companies. Their experienced leadership team, technology and well-known Canadian brand will position us to create a unique portal experience, with a goal of taking home search and lead generation to the next level across North America. This acquisition is a testament to our continued investment in growth to differentiate, be a destination brokerage and give our agents a proprietary option for nurtured and inside sales qualified leads.”

Zoocasa is owned by its CEO Lauren Haw and a group of investors, who purchased Zoocasa.com from Rogers Communications in 2015. Today, the platform has close to 12 million annual visits and 150 in-house real estate agents, the company said.

“Joining eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings is an exciting next step for the expansion of Zoocasa’s impact as we continue to redefine our portal and lead generation technology to create excellent experiences for customers and agents,” said Lauren Haw, CEO and Broker of Record of Zoocasa. “eXp’s cloud-based model is a perfect fit for our team and we look forward to growing our business with eXp’s leadership team and network of agents.”

