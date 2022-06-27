After only a few weeks since the team at Lyon Real Estate cemented a relationship with Curbio, it’s safe to say that the partnership is off to a fantastic start, with several projects underway. The firm’s CEO, Pat Shea, and Vice President of Marketing, Cathy Harrington, are pleased with the decision to bring Curbio on as their official concierge provider.

“Buyers want move-in ready homes and are willing to pay more for them,” says Harrington. “We launched this service so that our clients feel at ease from start to finish throughout the listing process and maximize their value when they sell.”

With most homes selling at or above listing price in the greater Sacramento market, the brokerage’s 800 agents now have the opportunity to connect sellers who want to further maximize profits with Curbio.

On track to launch a concierge service in 2022, Harrington and Shea had a few prospects in mind, but Curbio was the only contender with a national track record and a pay-when-you-close program that didn’t involve a loan. “A lot of concierge services involve securing a loan, but when you’re in the middle of selling your house, and possibly buying another, you might not want to apply for a loan,” says Harrington.

Other concierge services require the listing agent to source contractors and oversee the work, something that Lyon wasn’t interested in. While Lyon agents will provide guidance on which repairs will bring the most value at the selling table, with Curbio, they are not responsible for overseeing the construction process.

Lyon agents are looking forward to having access to Curbio’s stable of ready-to-go contractors.

“The last few years have resulted in record home improvement projects, which can make it difficult to find and retain contractors,” notes Harrington.

Another strong selling point was Curbio’s ability to obtain and warehouse things like building materials, HVAC components and appliances. In many cases, this will help supply chain lags that are holding up work on properties otherwise ready to list.

Within a month of bringing Curbio onboard, there are already two improvement projects in the mix—and several more in the process of ramping up. Clocking in between $3,000 and $4,000, the first project involves caulking, trim work, painting and carpet installation, which is going to add at least $10,000 to the selling price. The second project, which is a bit more involved with an estimated $7,000 of work, is expected to tack on $15,000 for the seller at closing.

Harrington is also utilizing Curbio’s mobile app to monitor projects and ensure the work stays on track, a feature she finds valuable.

“The bottom line is that homeowners aren’t renovating for themselves,” says Harrington. “They’re renovating for the tastes of today’s homebuyer, which Curbio understands. We believe this will maximize the return, and brings with it the added benefit of no payment until close.

“The idea that an agent can use this as a listing tool in order to get a leg up in a conversation with a homeowner who knows they need work done but never thought there was an option like this is generating more excitement than any other vendor partnership in memory because of how practical it is,” concludes Harrington.

For more information, visit https://curbio.com.