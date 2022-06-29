Since co-founding RE/MAX in 1973, Dave and Gail Liniger have made it a goal to help other entrepreneurs find success in real estate and other industries. Their latest effort is through a $3 million gift to the University of Denver, based in RE/MAX’s home city. This gift will be used to establish the Liniger Center on Franchising at the Daniels College of Business. The first of its kind west of the Mississippi River, the Liniger Center on Franchising will offer guidance, support and resources to both franchisors and franchisees through education, networking and thought leadership.

“The University of Denver is immensely grateful for Dave and Gail Liniger’s visionary generosity in establishing the Liniger Center on Franchising,” said Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. “Their commitment to helping other entrepreneurs succeed through franchising is extraordinary, and we are excited for all the ways that this partnership will benefit students, faculty and the business community.”

Courses at the Liniger Center will cover topics such as business models, financial analyses, real estate, ethical decision-making and conflict resolution. Faculty will also conduct research across disciplines on topics relevant to franchising. The Center is intended to become a hub of learning and networking for existing franchisors and franchisees, those who want to franchise their business, and students and community members who hope to pursue a career in franchising.

“We’ve spent 50 years seeing amazing things happen when entrepreneurs come together, share their experiences, and support each other. The Center will be a hub of learning and growing in that same spirit,” said Dave Liniger. “We’re thrilled to help new generations discover the incredible value of franchising and the power of joining forces with like-minded professionals. With the right concept, values and people, anything is possible. The sky’s the limit.”

Adam Contos, the former CEO of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., helped facilitate the Linigers’ investment to launch the Center. He will chair the Center’s advisory board and teach at Daniels College of Business as an adjunct during the Fall 2022 semester.

“In working with Dave, Gail, and DU on this initiative, I have the great opportunity to pursue my lifelong dream of contributing to franchising education,” said Contos.

“The Liniger Center on Franchising will offer guidance, support and resources to both franchisors and franchisees across industries,” said Vivek Choudhury, dean of Daniels College of Business. “It will provide education and networking opportunities to support the growth in franchising that we expect to see in Colorado in the coming years. We are so thankful to Dave and Gail Liniger, true visionaries in the franchise space, for this generous gift. We are honored to have the Liniger name associated with the Center and the University of Denver.”

