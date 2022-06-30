A listing represented by Kristel Sikora of Shorewest, REALTORS® New Berlin, Wisconsin office has been selected as a finalist in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022, the company has announced. The Ultimate House Hunt is a month-long online promotion held on HGTV.com annually, showcasing extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes With a History, Outdoor Escapes, and Waterside Homes, a release stated.

All nominees are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®, the company stated. This is the eleventh consecutive year HGTV has worked exclusively with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World ® and Luxury Portfolio International® for the Ultimate House Hunt, which runs from June 28 through August 2. The popular awards generated more than 1.5 million votes last year, with consumers selecting their favorite among the featured listings.

The Shorewest, REALTORS® listing was selected by HGTV’s editors as a finalist in the Homes with a History category, they noted. The home is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Milwaukee history. This Uihlein-mansion townhome with spectacular views of Lake Michigan was built by the World’s top craftsmen in 1914, featuring magnificent architectural details from the era including a grand foyer with two-story oak staircase, linefold woodwork, oak paneling, Tiffany sconces, four ornate stone fireplaces and archways. Gourmet kitchen opens to dining room and living room with natural fireplace, ornate plaster and carved stone details. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms plus den, two baths, a primary room with three closets and renovated marble ensuite. Convenient second floor laundry and two parking spots are added essentials. The English patio allows you to enjoy your breathtaking view of the lake in seclusion, the company noted.

Consumers can tour the 77 homes selected as finalists by viewing photo galleries on HGTV.com before casting a vote for their favorite properties. A winner will be chosen in each category based on the highest number of votes received, and an overall favorite will be awarded for the listing receiving the most votes. Additional properties are included in the Global Homes gallery, which spotlights homes from nine different countries or territories around the world.

Each winning home will receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com, as well as the prestige of being selected as an HGTV fan favorite.

To view all homes and cast your vote, visit: HGTV.com/HouseHunt

To learn more about the property, click here.