In today’s unpredictable times, information, training and guidance are more critical to real estate success than ever before. Many of this year’s Real Estate Newsmakers are being honored for their efforts to help educate agents to better serve consumers. We spotlight several of them here.

Influencers

Brian Buffini

Founder and Chairman

Buffini & Company

Celebrating his company’s 25th anniversary in 2021, Buffini remains committed to impacting and improving the lives of people. “In real estate, it’s the skills that pay the bills, and we are proud to offer our members industry-leading coaching and training that helps them refine their skills and exceed their income goals in any market.”

Crusaders

Julia Lashay Israel

Head of Inclusion and Belonging

Keller Williams Realty International

Israel advises, trains and coaches real estate professionals to recognize and address diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) opportunities and challenges, and developed two new DEI workshops in 2021. “Choosing to embrace diversity not only allows real estate professionals to grow their businesses, but also improves communities through increased homeownership.”

Influencers

Dawn Pfaff

President and Founder

My State MLS

In 2021, Pfaff partnered with The CE Shop to provide online courses for real estate professionals and launched a podcast called AskDawn. “I am proud to be sharing my 20-plus years of real estate knowledge. With AskDawn, I am able to share with other agents and the public any real estate industry updates and what I’m seeing in the market.”

Trailblazers

Michael Davis

CEO

Brooks & Davis Real Estate Firm LLC

Davis has a passion to coach, educate, train and entertain real estate professionals around the world through his weekly digital shows. In 2021, Davis expanded his media footprint with two new shows: The REALTOR®/Life Podcast and Monday Night Live, a live call-in show where he answers questions from real estate professionals.

Influencers

Darryl Davis

CEO

Darryl Davis Seminars

Davis has a passion for helping real estate professionals not only build their businesses, but for helping them build lives and careers worth smiling about. “I am deeply honored every day by the opportunity to help real estate professionals serve their communities at extraordinary levels and build businesses that support their families and goals.”

