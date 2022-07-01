RISMedia’s July issue of Real Estate magazine is up and not to be missed are some in-depth exclusives this month with Anywhere Real Estate and a deep dive on the inventory crisis. Check out this month’s features below.

The Changing Face of Homeownership

How Anywhere Is Reimagining the Buying and Selling Experience

When the pandemic descended upon us, life as we knew it changed in so many ways, from the minute to the monumental. And from all accounts, the arc is still bending. During these transformational times, everyone has had to make a choice. Remain as-is in the hopes that things go back to “normal”—or change. Transform. Enter Anywhere Real Estate. Announcing a bold rebrand this past May, Realogy made what it viewed as a critical course correction to accurately reflect what real estate has become…and is becoming. In this month’s cover story, take a closer look at how the dramatic name change is intended to speak to real estate professionals and the consumers they serve; to meet everyone—and anyone—where they are in the real estate journey…anywhere that happens to be.

Great Spaces: Embracing the Coastal Grandmother Aesthetic

Here, explore four properties with unique centurial elements.

Unpacking the Persisting Inventory Crisis Plaguing the Housing Market

While progress is being made to increase the number of homes for sale, is it enough?

Peak Season Is Here—Use Your Member Perks to Make the Most of It

With the summer selling season in full swing, take advantage of the products that save you time, money and stress.

