WHAT: In today’s fierce real estate market, marketing can make or break a deal. Having an effective and creative marketing strategy is an absolute must for agents. At the end of the day, no matter how many leads you have, converting those homebuyers into homeowners is the ultimate goal.

In this webinar, panelists will discuss strategic and innovative marketing ideas to help agents not only promote their listings, but ensure they close the deal.

WHEN: Wed., July 6, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. ET

Moderator: Anthony Lamacchia is the broker/owner and CEO of the Lamacchia Companies: Lamacchia Realty, Lamacchia Property Management, Lamacchia Development, and REAL Training and Systems Inc. Lamacchia is considered an industry expert, having done hundreds of appearances on the local news, and interviews with local and national newspapers.

Amanda Pflieger, director of Demand Generation at Curbio, is a data-driven marketer who is laser-focused on developing creative marketing campaigns and strategies for companies of all sizes. Before transitioning to tech, Pflieger began her career in the commercial and corporate real estate sector providing project, construction and relocation management representation services to a portfolio of high-profile clients.

Riezl Baker co-founded Luxury Lake Oconee Real Estate Group in 2020 with a mission to provide the highest level of professional service to real estate clients. During their first year, Baker and her team set a record for producing the highest sales volume by a small group of three active licensed agents (over $100 million in 2020.) Baker is a consistent top producer and has been recognized and honored for her business accomplishments and community involvement.

Chad Gray is a top-producing luxury broker associate at Compass in South Florida, as well as a co-founder of the award-winning Luxury Living Fort Lauderdale Group. He has been recognized as one of the most successful agents, year over year, since 2010. With a passion for selling beautiful homes, with an emphasis on providing exceptional service, Gray offers top-notch service, professionalism and results.

