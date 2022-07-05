Bobby Gellert, broker/owner of Shares of New York (Marketing LLC), has announced his brokerage’s affiliation with CENTURY 21®. The brokerage will now do business as CENTURY 21 Shared Purpose. The New York City-based brokerage is a market leader in the acquisition, management, renovation and sale of co-ops and condos, a release stated.

“Our mission is to follow our passions and to make a difference by helping others. We are happiest when we are contributing to the growth and expansion of others and by impacting the world in positive ways,” said Gellert. “Shared Purpose reflects our core values and company culture of being committed, always doing the right thing, staying connected, focusing on mindset, operating a sustainable business and finding fulfillment. We believe that acting with consistent purpose will generate a life of meaning and a sense of self-worth and personal wellbeing. We want to share this with all of you.”

Gellert also noted that the CENTURY 21 brand’s long history of giving back to local communities and its 43-year partnership with disability charity Easterseals was another reason he chose to align his brokerage with the brand.

“Through our affiliated 501(c)(3) public foundation, Sharing With You, our agents donate a minimum of 1% of the gross commission from each of their closed transactions to put toward their selected passion or cause, and we encourage other third parties, including clients, to contribute to the foundation as well,” said Gellert. “Knowing that giving back is baked into the culture at Century 21 Real Estate helped to make our affiliation decision seamless.”

Gellert and his team said they look forward to joining the CENTURY 21 brand in its mission to transform the industry from transactional to experiential while still providing value to the overall real estate experience.

“To have another industry leader like Bobby join the CENTURY 21 family affirms that our consumer-centric approach to this business resonates with entrepreneurs looking to take their businesses to new heights,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “We look forward to helping everyone at CENTURY 21 Shared Purpose realize their real estate ambitions.”

