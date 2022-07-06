ERA® Real Estate has announced the affiliation of ERA Home 2 Home. The company is based in Nampa, Idaho, and serves the greater Boise metropolitan area. The full-service firm specializes in residential sales, investments, relocation and partnering with new-home builders and developers.

The firm, established in 2004, is led by Joe Newby. Newby started his career in moving and storage and prior to that, worked in the national and international relocation industry, according to a release. An Army veteran, Newby says he seeks opportunities to help active and retired military personnel navigate the homebuying and selling process. Additionally, he is working to get certified as a senior real estate specialist (SRES) by NAR so he can counsel seniors about finding the right house to fit their needs and budgets.

“Generating growth through referrals and relationship building has always been of the utmost importance to me and my company,” said Newby. “Now, as an ERA affiliated company, I’m excited to continue to fuel growth by tapping into ERA’s vast global network, which will help propel my local company into the international spotlight and broaden my active and retired military client base, which will always be a priority. Our agents will be able to take advantage of an infusion of new opportunities to help drive their success, including ERA’s innovative technology, business-building tools and professional development programs. We are extremely proud to be part of the ERA brand and confident we can escalate our growth trajectory with ERA’s support.”

“Joe is a tireless entrepreneur with a proven history of building successful businesses and great teams,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “With a focus on positioning the firm for continued success, he sought a partner who could support sustained growth for the long term. His commitment to agent development, building solid relationships with clients and taking advantage of the many opportunities inherent in his market, bode well for him as an ERA affiliate. We look forward to helping him expand his business and market share.

