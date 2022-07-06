Veronica Figueroa, CEO of the Orlando, Florida-based Figueroa Team, brokered by eXp Realty, has run her team for close to a decade. During that time, she has fostered an approach to the business that has helped her people become top producers as they continue to grow.

Having started off as a RE/MAX broker/owner, Figueroa built her team before eventually selling her brokerage and moving her team of 18 over to eXp. Today, that team numbers 80 and is made up of coaches, marketing experts, an onboarding specialist and back-end support for agents.

Always looking for ways to innovate and keep her agents on the path to success, Figueroa was quick to get her agents involved with the pre-listing concierge service Curbio.

“We’re really excited about our relationship with Curbio,” says Figueroa, who goes on to explain that giving sellers solutions has always been a key piece of the puzzle. “We’re always looking at the options sellers have to take away the friction. We look at the common things that stress sellers out, and those often include having to fix their homes, not having the money to do so or the time to make those changes happen,” she adds.

Curbio eliminates these worries while allowing Figueroa and her team to provide homeowners a better way to sell their home.

“I was exposed to Curbio because of our relationship with eXp, and shortly after, an executive I worked with in the past, who now works at Curbio, was very impressed with our seller relationships,” explains Figueroa. “When a seller raises their hand and says that they are interested in fixing their home before they sell it and need a great agent, that’s us.”

The firm now introduces Curbio into every one of its listings, as it is an ideal solution for sellers who need to complete repairs prior to putting their home on the market but have not budgeted for it.

“Not every seller is going to want to go through managing repairs and the logistics of it, so we offer the solution to show them that we have them covered,” says Figueroa. “Our agents and listing partners are excited about it, as are our sellers, because now they can sell their homes for top dollar.”

Given last year’s extreme seller’s market, making repairs and fixing up the home prior to listing wasn’t as important, but as the Orlando market continues to become more competitive, sellers need to be armed with solutions for the future.

“Curbio is going to be a gamechanger for us,” says Figueroa, who loves the fact that Curbio is agent-focused. “They want to work with the local expert who is going to price the property right and set the seller up for success. We need to look out for all parties, and the agent is at the center of all of this. We will take on the responsibility with Curbio so that the client doesn’t have to navigate this alone.”

Figueroa is equally impressed with the fact that Curbio can be used for improvements of all sizes with no upper or lower scope limits, which will go a long way toward giving sellers the peace of mind to make the necessary repairs to achieve the best price.

“It’s a huge value proposition for us to enter a listing and be able to say, ‘Fix now, pay when you sell.’ There’s not a big premium if someone wants to change the carpet or make repairs to something big,” concludes Figueroa. “It’s totally transparent, you know what you’re going to pay and you can be involved throughout the entire process.”

