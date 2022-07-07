ERA Key Realty Services of Northbridge, Massachusetts has announced that Nelson Zide, a REALTOR® in the Framingham office, has been named Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of Framingham. The award is presented to members in good standing based on their involvement with the organization, community activities and ethics.

A Rotarian for more than 20 years, Zide has volunteered at Rotary craft shows and at MetroFest, which is held annually by the MetroWest Visitors Bureau, a release noted. He also frequently plays Santa Claus at Christmas time, providing gifts to children enrolled in Head Start.

In 2022, Zide organized the popular Duck Pluck, which awards prizes to participating children, and helped organize Habitat for Humanity’s Playhouse Project, which provides playhouses for veterans’ families. His volunteer work at Rotary includes the annual Rotary carnival and the annual Reality Fair, which helps provide high school students with life skills. Zide has further helped students through his service on the Rotary Club’s Education Committee, which in 2022 has provided $60,000 in scholarships to 15 area students, the release stated.

“I was surprised and honored to be chosen for this award,” Zide said. “I’m proud of the award, because of the good work that Rotary does to help the communities it serves. Rotary’s good deeds range from helping to eradicate polio to providing scholarships, cleaning parks, building playgrounds and feeding the needy.”

Zide has sold more than 1,000 homes as a REALTOR® in ERA Key’s Framingham office for many years and served as a principal and manager at the firm. He has trained other real estate agents throughout the country and written books about real estate selling, such as, “How to Have a Successful Real Estate Business and a Real Life at the Same Time,” published in 2017.

