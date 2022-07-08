Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain has acquired Nova Mallorca Real Estate in Palma de Mallorca. This addition marks the brand’s continued growth throughout Europe.

Formerly, Nova Mallorca Real Estate Agency, the brokerage will now operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca under the leadership of Jorge Forteza, serving as CEO and co-owner. Bringing more than 50 years of industry experience to the brand, the company will serve the luxury and residential market of Balearic Islands, a release stated.

“Joining forces with one of the most renowned names in business and in real estate, we could not be prouder to now be operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca,” said Forteza. “This business initiative will allow us to provide an added level of international exposure to our clients and listings.”

“Mallorca and its neighboring islands have long been favorite investment and vacation markets for many decades,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are excited to welcome Jorge and his team to the brand, instantaneously connecting them to more than 50,000 real estate professionals around the globe. The opportunities for current and future clients will be endless!”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nova Mallorca has offices located in the Palma de Mallorca Metropolitan Area as well as in the Puerto Portals and is made up of over 20 multi-lingual real estate professionals with decades of experience, the company stated.

“The luxury and residential real estate market in Spain are seeing strong demand,” said Bruno Rabassa, partner and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Spain. “People want, more than ever, to spend their time efficiently and live the life they want. Spain has a lot to offer to both locals, foreigners, and remote workers. With the demand, it was important our next business move was to align with the right team and Jorge and his agents will flawlessly serve the clients in this respected market.”

For more information visit: bhhsmallorca.com.