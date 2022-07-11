This June, the Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS) launched Homesnap Showings as a member benefit, becoming the first MLS in the nation to offer the showing service on a broker opt-in basis, the MLS recently announced.



“Homesnap has been a fantastic partner to NNRMLS,” said NNRMLS CEO George Pickard. “The NNRMLS tech team worked together with Homesnap’s developers to build a self-service broker opt-in model. Our collaborative effort connects multiple platforms and empowers our brokers to deliver this highly intuitive showing service to their agents. The launch of Homesnap Showings reflects our commitment to deliver innovative technologies, tools, applications, and resources.”



NNRMLS said it selected Homesnap Showings after vetting leading showing service solutions. Homesnap Showings was chosen because of its intuitive user interface, modern design, and inclusion in the well-adopted Homesnap Pro platform, a release stated.



NNRMLS said its team worked with multiple software vendors to implement this addition to its member benefits. “This work ensures that brokers and agents will undoubtedly find Homesnap Showings an easy-to-implement workflow, whether scheduling through the mobile app or through the deep integrations of the MLS system,” the release stated.

The NNRMLS marketing team created custom Homesnap Showings Resource pages to showcase content like training resources, FAQs, and feature comparison guides.

For more information, visit Northern Nevada Regional MLS (NNRMLS).