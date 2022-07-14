Anywhere Real Estate Inc, formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp, has continued its recent corporate rebrand. Having changed its brand name on June 9, 2022, the company has now announced new names for its primary business units.

Realogy Franchise Group, a brand made up of 21,000 offices and approximately 332,000 independent sales associates in 119 countries and territories around the world, will be rebranded as Anywhere Brands. Realogy Brokerage Group, made up of 680 brokerage offices and approximately 56,000 independent sales agents principally under the Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, and Sotheby’s International Realty® brand names, will be rebranded as Anywhere Advisors. Finally, Realogy Title Group, the company’s title, mortgage and insurance business, will be rebranded as Anywhere Integrated Services, the company announced.

“The scale and synergy of our core businesses make Anywhere a global leader in real estate, and now, the renaming of these segments will more effectively highlight our renowned brokerage brands, trusted relationship with the consumer, and deep service integration,” said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. “Each of these businesses play an essential role as we move forward with our vision to empower everyone’s next move by building a more push-button-simple real estate transaction process.”

This rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere signifies the company’s new strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for anyone, anywhere. Anywhere’s affiliated companies, from its brokerage brands to national title, settlement, and relocation companies and scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures, are positioned to deliver more streamlined real estate transactions for consumers.

For more information, visit anywhere.re.