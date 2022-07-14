MoveEasy has announced a partnership with Douglas Elliman Realty on the launch of Elliman Showroom. Powered by MoveEasy, Elliman Showroom is a complimentary personal assistant platform that will guide homebuyers through a high-touch and streamlined move-in process, the company said.

This is the latest in a series of announcements MoveEasy has made as the company continues to innovate with partners to help agents manage client relationships, build loyalty and referrals, while marketing properties more effectively, they said.

Elliman Showroom combines personal assistant services with a dashboard of recommended vendors to help clients with all their move-in and set-up needs, from utility and internet to insurance and home security options.

“Moving into a new home is one of the most exciting parts of the real estate journey, but it can also be overwhelming,” said Howard M. Lorber, executive chairman, Douglas Elliman. “We created Elliman Showroom to make the experience as seamless and trouble-free as possible for our clients and customers.”

To stay top of mind, agents need a proactive and personalized approach to help clients get organized and ensure all of their moving and post-move needs are taken care of. Elliman Showman was built with this need in mind, they said.

In addition to connecting in real-time with a dedicated personal assistant, residents can use the Elliman Showroom dashboard to find and access a range of home services, exclusive deals and other resources recommended by their Elliman agent, including movers, architects, designers and contractors.

“The best real estate professionals understand that helping a client buy a new home is often when the real work—and joy—of being an agent truly begins,” said Scott Durkin, chief executive officer, Douglas Elliman Realty. “Elliman Showroom enables clients to stay in touch with their agents and continue to tap their knowledge, networks and trusted guidance long after closing. It is just another way we enable our agents to continue to build their businesses.”

The company said Elliman Showroom will rollout with Douglas Elliman across national regions beginning this month. Douglas Elliman is a leading luxury real estate firm with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Colorado, Texas and Nevada.

“Real estate is fundamentally about relationships built on trust and experience,” said Dan Sachar, vice president, Enterprise Innovation, Douglas Elliman Inc., and managing director, New Valley Ventures LLC, an early investor in MoveEasy. “Elliman Showroom exemplifies the extent to which digital tools and technologies can make interactions between agents and clients not only more efficient, but also more human.”

For more information, visit https://www.moveeasy.com/.