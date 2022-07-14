Wood is a favorite food source for several types of insects. Termites might be the first that come to mind, but several other species also feast on wood. If you have a wooden fence, it can be a target for insects.

The threats that you face will depend in part on where you live. Some species of insects are more common in certain geographic areas than others. The type of damage to your fence will depend on the type of insect that caused it.

How to Figure Out What Type of Insects Have Damaged Your Fence

Termites can be found in almost all of the United States, but they’re more common in the South because of its warm and humid weather. Termites create holes, which may be on the surface or may extend deeper into the fence. Termites also leave behind mud tubes, which are tunnels that they use to move themselves and food from place to place. You may see mud tubes near the base of the fence or higher up. You may also notice a pile of sawdust on the ground near the fence.

Carpenter bees can be found across the United States. If carpenter bees have chewed up your fence, you will see round holes and small piles of sawdust.

Powderpost beetles include dozens of species of wood-boring insects. They leave behind tiny holes and piles of sawdust.

Carpenter ants don’t eat wood. Instead, they chew it and build nests inside damaged structures. If carpenter ants have gotten ahold of your fence, they will leave behind round, smooth holes and piles that look like sawdust.

How to Deal With an Insect Infestation

You might be able to take care of an insect problem yourself using a store-bought product, but you will have to be careful. First of all, you’ll have to figure out what type of insect has damaged your fence so you can choose an appropriate product. Be sure to read the directions carefully and use caution so that kids and pets don’t get sickened by the poison.

If you would rather not try to deal with an insect infestation yourself, you can hire an exterminator. A professional can inspect your entire property and may discover that the problem isn’t limited to your fence. If insects have already damaged your house, deck or shed, an exterminator can give you advice on the best way to deal with the situation.

You might be able to have your fence repaired. If it’s severely damaged and needs to be replaced, you can get a new wooden fence and paint it to deter insects, or you can select a different material that won’t attract insects, such as metal or vinyl.