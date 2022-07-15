Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team based in Warwick, New York, which expands the brand’s service area in Hudson Valley, New York, and Sussex County, New Jersey.

The firm is led by second-generation Broker Geoff Green and President Vikki Garby. Green grew up around his parents’ real estate brokerage business and began his real estate career in the commercial sector, working for Pyramid Management Group, a shopping center developer in New York and Massachusetts, a release stated. In 2005, he briefly joined his father’s residential brokerage in Goshen, New York, before opening his full-service firm in Warwick, New York, in 2006. Now with two offices, the company has ranked in the top 10 of all real estate offices in Orange County, New York, and Sussex County, New Jersey, the company said. Garby began her career in investment banking and real estate investing, leveraging her experience to transition into a real estate sales career in 2015.

The company serves residential clients across various price points in the Hudson Valley of New York and Sussex County in New Jersey, with divisions specializing in new construction, commercial and luxury properties.

The picturesque Hudson Valley in New York and Vernon Township in New Jersey are surrounded by mountains, lakes and farms, offering old-school country charm with a modern touch, the company says. The nearby Appalachian trails make it a hot spot year-round with many hiking opportunities. The area is also popular with skiers and boaters. Warwick’s downtown village imparts a touch of the city, with many restaurants and boutiques, while many large farms support the region’s significant agrotourism business.

“Growing up in the real estate business, Geoff naturally developed deep industry knowledge on everything from residential and commercial to land development. His emphasis on building a core competency in technology platforms has created a dynamic environment for sustained agent growth and exceptional client support,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. “Vikki’s real estate expertise paired with her passion for helping clients navigate the home-buying and -selling process are significant factors in helping to build a thriving real estate brokerage. We are thrilled to partner with both Geoff and Vikki in further expanding the company into new markets.”

“My goal was always to be a regional brokerage, an objective we accomplished over the last 15 years. Our partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate positions our company to achieve an even more aggressive growth strategy that will solidify our future,” said Green, broker/owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team. “Now we will benefit from the competitive edge of being affiliated with the industry’s only lifestyle brand. Not only will this enhance our value to our agents and clients, but it also provides a highly effective platform for continued growth and expansion.”

“My primary focus is to ensure our agents continue to be well supported as they work toward their career goals. The brand’s proven professional development and client acquisition programs combined with national networking opportunities for our agents will help them grow their businesses, which is exactly what they are seeking,” said Garby, president, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Team. “In addition, the simple fact that our amazing support staff no longer needs to create our own resources and materials means the sales associates will receive even more support from our leadership team.”

