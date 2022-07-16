WHAT: Today’s challenging real estate landscape is a battle of the future for brokerages and their ability to control the agent-to-consumer relationships, which will have a dramatic effect on future brokerage profitability and ability to retain customers for life. In this webinar, hear about the latest technology empowering brokerages and agents to beat portals to the consumer and create the coveted lifetime customer relationship—the key to repeat and referral business.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. ET

Moderator: Creig Northrop, founder and CEO of Northrop Realty, a Long & Foster Company, is one of the nation’s most successful residential real estate brokers. Leading The Creig Northrop Team with his wife Carla Northrop for 18 years, they have been named the No. 1 team in the nation for an unprecedented three times. Since partnering with Long & Foster in 2018, Northrop has expanded to 13 regional offices, including three new offices in Delaware and 300+ agents resulting in over $3 billion in sales.

Shannon McGee is the sales director for IXACT Contact Solutions Inc., a leading real estate CRM and marketing automation solution. McGee is responsible for customer onboarding, retention and support. She possesses years of experience and knowledge of CRM systems and holds a lot of enthusiasm for business automation.

Amy Snook, assistant manager at Lang Realty, has spent the past 19 years in the real estate and title insurance field and had the honor of holding the position of 2021State President of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® Florida, as well as the title of Director of Florida REALTORS®. Currently she and her business partner, Noreen Payne, lead a successful real estate team serving the Palm Beach County market.

Joe Gazzo, vice president and principal broker of the Ohio Region for Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realty, is celebrating his 40th year in the real estate industry. Gazzo holds decades of renovation and building experience, which has won him a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the National Association of Home Builders for sales volume, while being a custom builder himself.

