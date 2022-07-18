Being a real estate agent can be tough. It consists of long days, fickle clients, failed closings, and so much more. But it’s also highly rewarding. Finding a client the perfect home or selling a property for a family desperate to move—not to mention the financial rewards that come with being a great agent—all feel wonderful. Still, when times are tough, it helps to have a source of motivation, inspiration, and insight. For that, turn to these six highly motivating TED Talks.

10 Ways to Have a Better Conversation

In real estate, how well you communicate with people is absolutely critical to your success. Some days, it can feel like you are talking to a brick wall, completely incapable of getting through to your clients, coworkers, and others. In this TED Talk, Celeste Headlee, an experienced radio host, tells you how to conduct great conversations with just about anyone.

Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance

In this brief video, Angela Lee Duckworth tells the story of leaving a high-profile job in management consulting to teach 7th-grade math in a New York public school and what she learned as a result. She talks about how grit and passion are often much more predictive of success than factors like I.Q., talent, and looks.

How to Make Work-Life Balance Work

You can’t leave it up to your company to create a work-life balance for you. In this honest presentation, Nigel Marsh cuts through the rubbish and offers an ideal day balanced between family time, personal time, and productivity, along with plenty of encouragement on how you can make it happen.

Want to Help Someone? Shut Up and Listen!

As a real estate agent, you are in the service industry. Your job is to help people, to guide them to make wise decisions, and to help them fulfill their dreams. If that feels like an overwhelming responsibility, it is. It’s definitely one you shouldn’t take lightly. In this impassioned speech, Ernesto Sirolli talks about how the first step in helping anyone is to listen to them—before you act. While his examples focus on aid workers and helping communities, the advice applies to anyone in a position to share knowledge.

How to Make Stress Your Friend

As a busy agent, stress is inevitable. You will work for people who stress you out and deal with situations that seem impossible to overcome. However, stress doesn’t have to be all bad. Psychologist Kelly McGonigal confesses to perpetuating the belief that stress is all bad, and shares how one study radically changed her opinion of stress. Now she wants to show you how to make stress your friend.

Why the Buildings of the Future Will Be Shaped by You

In real estate, it is critical to keep an eye on the trends that will change the industry. In this talk, Marc Kushner shares a history of architecture along with insight on how the public will become an essential part of designing buildings. The result, he says, is architecture that will do more for us than ever before.

McKissock Learning is the nation’s premier online real estate school, providing continuing education courses and professional development to hundreds of thousands of real estate agents across the country. As part of the Colibri Real Estate family of premier education brands, McKissock Learning, along with its sister schools Real Estate Express, Superior School of Real Estate, Allied Schools, The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, Gold Coast Schools, The Rockwell Institute and Hondros Education Group, helps real estate professionals achieve sustainable success throughout each stage of their real estate career. Learn more at mckissock.com/real-estate.