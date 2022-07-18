Guaranteed Rate has announced the launch of its new end-to-end digital Personal Loans. Online applications for these ultra-fast digital loans take as little as just 10 minutes to complete, and customers could receive up to $50,000 within hours, the company stated.

Guaranteed Rate says with rising interest rates and soaring inflation, many Americans are looking for the fastest and most effective ways to consolidate high-interest debt and get access to low-interest funds they can use for home-improvement or other life projects. They say their new Personal Loans solve those needs in record time. These loans offer low rates (starting at 5.74% APR*), a super-simple online application that takes a few minutes, and flexible repayment options from 1 to 5 years, the company said.

“Guaranteed Rate’s awesome Fintech platform is designed to provide our customers with fast and frictionless financial products,” said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. “And our new end-to-end digital Personal Loans are a fantastic example. In less than 10 minutes, customers can complete our online application and have their money within hours with absolutely no human contact.”

Guaranteed Rate’s new end-to-end digital Personal Loans are available initially by invitation only in 10 states (AL, CA, FL, GA, IL, MA, MO, NJ, OH and TX), with plans to expand rapidly to the rest of the country, the company said. The amounts for these loans range from $4,000 to $50,000, with fixed rates starting at 5.74% APR. Guaranteed Rate’s Personal Loans have no fees—no origination fees, no NSF fees and no late fees. Funds are received in a lump sum, and payments can be made over 12, 24, 36, 48 or 60 months, according to a release.

“Personal Loans are a really smart way for customers to reduce the cost of high-interest credit card debt or to help finance unexpected purchases,” said Anand Cavale, Guaranteed Rate’s executive vice president and head of Unsecured Lending Products. “We know that customers need and want their money fast and they want the process to be hassle-free and super-simple. Our new Personal Loans product over-delivers on those needs.”

Guaranteed Rate says its new digital Personal Loans are just one example of the new fintech solutions the company is developing. “Guaranteed Rate’s tech team is laser focused on providing the best and most effective, fast and easy-to-use Fintech solutions in the industry that have never been available before. We have listened to our customers and are giving them what they want and need,” says Ramesh Sarukkai, Guaranteed Rate’s chief product and technology officer.

To learn more about Guaranteed Rate’s new Personal Loans, visit rate.com/personal-loans.