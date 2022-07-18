The summer selling season is in full swing. As a busy real estate agent, you need products that save you time, money and stress.

Because we understand you and your business, NAR REALTOR Benefits® knows what deals and discounts will bring you the most benefit. That’s why we partner with select companies to create exclusive, customized offers that specifically help you save on solutions that boost your business and best serve your clients. Whether for professional or personal needs, make nar.realtor/RealtorBenefits the first place you stop when you shop.

Top tech tools to save you time

You can shorten your to-do list and take tasks off your plate by letting technology do them for you. From speeding up transactions with faster computers to using cutting-edge lockbox technology, NAR REALTOR Benefits® has solutions in place that can help.

Lenovo lets you take advantage of exceptional everyday deals, up to 45% off select computing technologies, including award-winning ThinkPad® notebooks, highly acclaimed Yoga convertible laptops, Smart Displays, accessories and more. For more information, visit nar.realtor/lenovo.

SentriLock provides REALTORS® with an innovative and reliable lockbox solution designed specifically for the real estate industry. As the leading electronic lockbox provider and manufacturer, SentriLock operates in support of REALTORS®, offering a secure, easy-to-use system. Start providing the best-in-service technology and experience at nar.realtor/sentrilock.

Dell meets all your personal and professional computing needs as one of the largest technological corporations in the world. Get ready to receive exclusive membership discounts on best-in-class products, services and technology. Start receiving your membership benefits and discounts to transform your business at nar.realtor/dell.

Explore the ever-expanding rental market

Renters are tomorrow’s buyer, so why not get to them first? With more and more people deciding to rent, now is the time to explore rental listing opportunities. Nearly 40% of the U.S. population is currently renting, and the number is even higher in primary markets.

Rental Beast, a rental listing platform, gives NAR members access to rental training and coaching resources at Rental Beast University. That’s your first stop to better understand every aspect of the rental process, to expand your book of business and to build a pipeline of qualified future buyers. NAR members can also utilize Rental Beast’s online tool, Apply Now, to speed up applicant screenings as well as the tenant application process. Learn more at nar.realtor/rental-beast.

NAR REALTOR Benefits® is the exclusive member benefits program of the National Association of REALTORS®, bringing savings and special offers just for NAR members. In one year, over 800,000 REALTORS® gained an edge by leveraging at least one NAR REALTOR Benefits® offering, saving $74 million on member benefits from industry-leading companies. Program partners are carefully selected and understand the unique needs of real estate professionals. Learn more and save by visiting NAR.realtor/RealtorBenefits.