Apartment space is still king, but with the recent upheaval in the rental market, the costs are also worth considering. With this in mind, RentCafe recently released new data that calculated how much space renters can get for $1,500 a month in the top 50 best cities for renters*.

Here are the highlights:

Amarillo, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma are the hidden gems where renters can get the biggest bang for their buck and live large in rentals that boast as much as 1,400 square feet. What makes these locations stand out are larger-than-average apartment sizes and lower rent prices.

San Diego, California apartments offer the least space on our list—just 463 square feet for $1,500—which is just one-third of the space that Amarillo, Texas apartments do for the same monthly rent. Other big cities such as Denver, Colorado, Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee and Dallas, Texas are also in the lower part of our chart, with under 850 sq. ft. for this amount.

Cities in the South completely dominate our top, taking 38 out of the 50 spots. Smaller locations also abound, as seen even at the very top, with a total of 30 out of 50 small towns and suburbs ranking among the best cities for renting on a $1,500 monthly budget.

To view the full study, visit: https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/rental-market/market-snapshots/how-much-space-for-1500-in-best-cities-for-renters/

*Using a mix of 17 metrics, RentCafe previously issued a reprot to determine the top 50 best cities for renters. View that report here: https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/rental-market/market-snapshots/best-cities-for-renters-in-2022/.