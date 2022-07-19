Of the 50 most populous metros in America, Orlando is the most vacant, followed closely by Miami and Tampa, Florida and Birmingham, Alabama, according to new data from Clever Real Estate.

The company analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Zillow, and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to rank the 50 most populous metros by the overall number of vacant housing units. The metros were ranked by the overall number of vacant housing units among homeowners and renters and then compared their homeowner vacancy rates (HVR) and rental vacancy rates (RVR) to get a more nuanced picture of what housing options are available to residents in the studied cities, according to the report.

Additional key findings:

There are more than 16 million vacant housing units in the U.S. , and the overall national vacancy rate is 11.6%.

Four of the seven metros with a vacancy rate that exceeds the national average are in the Sunshine State:

Orlando (15.3%) Miami (14.8%) Tampa (13.7%) Birmingham (13.2%) New Orleans (13.1%) Riverside (12.1%) Jacksonville (11.9%)

While Orlando is the most vacant city, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Portland, Oregon and San Jose, California are the least vacant, according to the report.

